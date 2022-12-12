Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.6% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $427.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

