Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 183.8% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

SHECY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.21. 91,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.19. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.00.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.