Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the November 15th total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Stock Performance

SCPAF stock remained flat at $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

