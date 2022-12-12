Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Declines By 81.8%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acorn Energy Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of Acorn Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.35. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,743. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.