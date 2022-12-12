Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Decreases By 88.9%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.99. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646. Air China has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Stories

