Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Increases By 230.7%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, an increase of 230.7% from the November 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,055,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAESY traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 269,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $41.24.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.4706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in BAE Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.75.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

