Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Increases By 358.4%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, an increase of 358.4% from the November 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Banca Mediolanum from €9.00 ($9.47) to €9.50 ($10.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

