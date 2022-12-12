Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Declines By 80.5%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the November 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.84. The company had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.75. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

