Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Rises By 4,320.8%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 4,320.8% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.65.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.