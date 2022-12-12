Short Interest in Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Declines By 87.5%

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Pathways Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWY remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. Clean Energy Pathways has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting.

