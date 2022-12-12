Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Grows By 1,471.1%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 1,471.1% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.03. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,084. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Featured Stories
