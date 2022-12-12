Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Grows By 1,471.1%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 1,471.1% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.03. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,084. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

