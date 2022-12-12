Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Rises By 203.5%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 203.5% from the November 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded up 0.17 on Monday, hitting 4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 196,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,372. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of 3.37 and a twelve month high of 5.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of 4.50.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

