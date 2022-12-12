Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Expands By 200.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. 1,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,158. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $30.16.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
