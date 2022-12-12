Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Expands By 200.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. 1,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,158. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments, condominiums, and office buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

