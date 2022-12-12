Short Interest in eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML) Drops By 99.5%

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

eBullion Stock Performance

Shares of EBML remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 473,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,146. eBullion has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

eBullion Company Profile

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

