Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Declines By 96.2%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,127. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 71,218 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 186.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 61,578 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 470.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 55,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 125.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares in the last quarter.

