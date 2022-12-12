Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Declines By 96.2%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,127. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
