Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Decreases By 96.2%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDCHF remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Monday. Funding Circle has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.