Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Drops By 92.5%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODO traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $19.45. 22,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $26.79.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.