Short Interest in Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Drops By 75.8%

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global WholeHealth Partners Stock Performance

Global WholeHealth Partners stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 13,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,467. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits in the United States. The company offers approximately 125 diagnostic tests kits for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.