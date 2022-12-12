Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Expands By 2,325.0%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 2,325.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

Shares of ETCG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,441. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

