Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Increases By 577.8%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 577.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, HSBC cut Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

