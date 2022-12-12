Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 97.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,269,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEWG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.05. 28,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,361. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

