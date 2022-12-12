Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Increases By 1,000.0%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of JMHLY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,790. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

