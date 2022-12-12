Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Increases By 1,000.0%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Shares of JMHLY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,790. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
