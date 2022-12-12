Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Drops By 96.9%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Labrador Iron Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

About Labrador Iron Mines

(Get Rating)

See Also

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville.

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.