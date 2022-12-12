Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Declines By 84.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the November 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lithium Chile Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of LTMCF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,730. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

Lithium Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.