Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Declines By 84.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the November 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lithium Chile Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of LTMCF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,730. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
