Short Interest in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Declines By 96.1%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

LCFY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. 6,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Locafy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

