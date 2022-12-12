Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rises By 290.6%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 290.6% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LZAGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.40.

Lonza Group Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $48.67 on Monday. Lonza Group has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $84.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

