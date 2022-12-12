Short Interest in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Grows By 289.8%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 289.8% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLIT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,920,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance

OLIT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,928. OmniLit Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

