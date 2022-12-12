Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Increases By 4,147.9%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, a growth of 4,147.9% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 49.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ONCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
NASDAQ:ONCS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,461. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
