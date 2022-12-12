Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Increases By 4,147.9%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, a growth of 4,147.9% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 49.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ONCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:ONCS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,461. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 653.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

