Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Declines By 85.7%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Origin Energy Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OGFGY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. 440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.