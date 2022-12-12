Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Rises By 108.9%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the November 15th total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $46,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,636,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,300 shares of company stock valued at $936,995.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PVL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.22. 66,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,617. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.52%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

