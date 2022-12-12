Short Interest in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Decreases By 95.9%

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the November 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PBAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.76.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

