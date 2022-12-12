Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declines By 63.6%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

