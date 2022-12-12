Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Decreases By 99.2%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

PFODF stock remained flat at $1.22 during midday trading on Monday. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

