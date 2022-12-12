Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Decreases By 99.2%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
PFODF stock remained flat at $1.22 during midday trading on Monday. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.
About Premier Foods
