Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Expands By 165.6%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a growth of 165.6% from the November 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PROSY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($78.95) to €72.00 ($75.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prosus from €99.00 ($104.21) to €94.00 ($98.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Prosus from €93.00 ($97.89) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prosus from €83.50 ($87.89) to €87.40 ($92.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.49.

PROSY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 1,572,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,130. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prosus has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

