Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Rises By 1,030.2%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a growth of 1,030.2% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Quhuo Stock Performance

Shares of QH opened at $1.39 on Monday. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

