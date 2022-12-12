Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Expands By 107.2%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RenovoRx stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in RenovoRx by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

