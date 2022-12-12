Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Expands By 107.2%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
RenovoRx Price Performance
Shares of RenovoRx stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.11.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.