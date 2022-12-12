Short Interest in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Rises By 333.3%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of RCLF opened at $10.02 on Monday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 786,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

