Short Interest in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Increases By 3,269.2%

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 3,269.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS SEII traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,696,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Sharing Economy International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

