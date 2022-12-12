Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Drops By 93.6%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 941,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Spearmint Resources Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 204,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,098. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, lithium, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the McGee Lithium Clay project covering an area of approximately 880 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

