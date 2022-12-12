Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Drops By 93.6%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 941,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Spearmint Resources Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 204,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,098. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
