Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Rises By 164.7%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,625,500 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the November 15th total of 992,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Stelco Stock Up 1.6 %

Stelco stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.48. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. Stelco has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Stories

