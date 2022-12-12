Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Grows By 192.3%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Devices

In related news, Director Robert Michael Carey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 23.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Taylor Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 5.1% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ TAYD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.37. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

