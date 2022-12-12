Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Drops By 81.8%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock remained flat at $18.20 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

