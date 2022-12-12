Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Drops By 90.0%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THXPF remained flat at $0.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
