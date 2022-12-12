Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Drops By 90.0%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THXPF remained flat at $0.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

