Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Expands By 128.4%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 786,900 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the November 15th total of 344,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 27.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Top Ships Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 35,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Top Ships Company Profile
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Top Ships (TOPS)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.