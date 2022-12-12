Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Expands By 128.4%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 786,900 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the November 15th total of 344,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 27.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 35,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Top Ships Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.