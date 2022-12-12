Siebert Williams Shank Begins Coverage on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OVV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.45.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.82.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

