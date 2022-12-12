SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.42% of SIFCO Industries worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

