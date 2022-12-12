SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Up 8%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.
Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
