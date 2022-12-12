Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,434. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.18.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signature Bank (SBNYP)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.