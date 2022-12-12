Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,434. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

