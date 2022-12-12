Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in November

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the November 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

SLVRF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 69,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,395. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.42.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

