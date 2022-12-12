SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at KeyCorp

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $582.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 39.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

